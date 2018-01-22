After Almost Dying In A Tragic Crash, This Woman Returned To The Scene And Found Pieces Of Her Past

ADVERTISEMENT

After surviving a terrible car crash, a woman returns to the scene of the accident. And she is stunned by what she discovers there. Because in the very place where she nearly lost her life, she literally finds pieces of her past.

Erika Wright was involved in a car crash on October 4, 2015. The 28-year-old had gone out to see some friends, but during her journey home, her life would change forever. She was just a few minutes away from her house in Columbia, South Carolina, when the incident occurred.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a torrent of water came crashing across the road, and the strength of it lifted the car up. Wright’s vehicle was then flipped around so that it stood on its front end. “A wall of water just came out of nowhere and picked my car up like a little raft and turned it around,” she subsequently told WIS TV.

