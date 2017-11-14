After An Arizona Couple Had Their Own Baby, They Went Online To Get Rid Of The Son They’d Adopted

ADVERTISEMENT

At the age of three, Russian-born Dmitri Stewart was adopted by an American family. But the young Dmitri never really felt like he fitted in with them. And when his adoptive parents had kids of their own, he knew that he wasn’t wanted. In fact, they turned to the internet to find somewhere to dump the son who they’d adopted.

Dmitri’s life began on the outskirts of Moscow in Russia. Although he was living in an orphanage, he was not alone. With him was his older brother, Andrey. Then, sometime in the late 1990s, the two boys were adopted by an American family and moved to Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dmitri, the family relocated to Fife, Scotland, after he alleged that his parents – William and Victoria Stewart – had physically abused him. Although the claims were never proven, the relationship with their adopted son was apparently a difficult one. “It didn’t really feel like I was their kid,” Dmitri subsequently told America Now in January 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT