At the age of three, Russian-born Dmitri Stewart was adopted by an American family. But the young Dmitri never really felt like he fitted in with them. And when his adoptive parents had kids of their own, he knew that he wasn’t wanted. In fact, they turned to the internet to find somewhere to dump the son who they’d adopted.
Dmitri’s life began on the outskirts of Moscow in Russia. Although he was living in an orphanage, he was not alone. With him was his older brother, Andrey. Then, sometime in the late 1990s, the two boys were adopted by an American family and moved to Florida.
According to Dmitri, the family relocated to Fife, Scotland, after he alleged that his parents – William and Victoria Stewart – had physically abused him. Although the claims were never proven, the relationship with their adopted son was apparently a difficult one. “It didn’t really feel like I was their kid,” Dmitri subsequently told America Now in January 2017.
-
When Two Parents Went To Tuck Their Baby Into Bed, The Camera Captured Something Strange
-
18 Weird Things About College In The U.S. That Americans Consider Completely Normal
-
This Strange White Cat Appeared At A Funeral. Then It Wouldn’t Leave The Dead Man’s Grave
-
A Day After This 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Was Abducted, Police Discovered Her Family’s Charred Remains
-
It Was Queensland’s Biggest Croc For 30 Years. And Now It’s Dead There Could Be Violent Consequences
-
After An Arizona Couple Had Their Own Baby, They Went Online To Get Rid Of The Son They’d Adopted
-
When This Baby Baboon Fell At The Mercy Of A Lion, A Camera Recorded The Cat’s Incredible Reaction
-
This Couple Living In A Homeless Shelter Had A Baby, But Officials Refused To Let The Newborn Stay
-
This Woman Was Escaping The Wildfires On Her Bike When A Stranger Saw The Animal In Her Duffel Bag
-
After Charles II Of Spain Died In 1700, His Autopsy Revealed Some Truly Astonishing Results
-
This Shelter Cat Was Twice Returned Because Of The Strange Way He Showed Affection
-
This Bride-To-Be Spent $31K On A Wedding To The Man Of Her Dreams – Only For Him To Stand Her Up