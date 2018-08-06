After Beating Cancer And Losing His Leg, This Teen Stepped Up To The Plate And Blew People’s Minds

ADVERTISEMENT

At just 13 years of age, New Hampshire’s Miles Goldberg had been through an awful lot by mid-2016. But while he had battled cancer and subsequently lost a lower limb, his love of sports remained super strong. And despite everything Miles had been through, it didn’t seem to matter when the teenager stepped up to the plate. All of the spectators at the baseball game were amazed when the little guy knocked it out of the park.

Miles Steven Goldberg was born in Madbury, NH, to parents Matthew and Jennifer on July 13, 2003. He was their first-born child and he had a brother three years younger than him called Louis. The teen was a hard-working student who attended Oyster River Middle School in the nearby town of Durham.

But Miles’ greatest love was sports and he was a firm fan of teams close to the New Hampshire area. He cheered on the Boston Red Sox in baseball and the New England Patriots were his favorite football side. He also played baseball, football and ice hockey and was a valued member of Oyster River teams in these disciplines. But not only did Miles love getting on the field of play, he also relished his role as part-time coach.

