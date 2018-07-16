Months After This Child Received A Devastating Diagnosis, She Reached An Emotional Milestone

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of small children often worry about their wee one’s health during those early years. It is mom and dad’s natural wish for their kids to be lucky enough to grow up without facing any major issues. Unfortunately, this would not be the case for Kansas couple Al and Erin Harris. In July 2016 the 40-somethings’ toddler received a devastating diagnosis. Nonetheless, following a grueling battle, the little girl survived to reach a growth milestone in January 2018. A point where the whole family could take emotional stock of the trauma they had all endured over the last 18 months.

Residents in the city of Olathe, KS, the Harrises are proud parents to a quartet of kids – Kane, 13, Roan, 12, Blythe, seven, and little Teig who is just four. Erin works as an emergency room nurse, and the 42-year-old mom can boast more than a decade of experience in that caring vocation. Meanwhile 44-year-old Al is a computer scientist and was due to start what his wife has called his “dream” job up in Illinois in the summer of 2016. However, at the last minute, everything dramatically changed.

While walking around Home Depot with her family one day in mid-July, little Teig’s left ear started to bleed. This prompted her parents to book the then two-year-old in for a doctor’s appointment, where the professional opinion was that the toddler was suffering from a nasty ear infection. With that in mind, Teig was scheduled for a routine operation to fix the issue on July 19, 2016, at the Children’s Mercy Hospital, located on the Missouri side of Kansas City.

