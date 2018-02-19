After A Cop Bought A Dozen Donuts For A Little Girl, She Repaid His Kindness In The Sweetest Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooke Yost was just about to get to the store’s counter, when she realized that she didn’t have enough money to buy the donut holes she’d picked up. That was when a kindly cop stepped in to purchase the items. So, the youngster later repaid his good deed in the loveliest way.

Brooke comes from Butler, Pennsylvania. She lives there with her mom Beth, dad Dave and sisters Rylee and Holly. Like many parents, Beth and Dave try hard to raise their children to be good people.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with KDKA in December 2017, Beth explained, “We’re trying to teach our kids right. That’s all we’re trying to do is teach them the right thing to do and try and take care of what they owe for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT