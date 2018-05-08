After A Cop Pulled Over This Erratic Driver, He Saw Inside The Trunk And Was Overcome

ADVERTISEMENT

When Toby Lafave pulled over a vehicle that was driving erratically, he never expected to be so emotionally overwhelmed by the consequences. The woman was all over the place, but to make matters worse, there was a young child in the car. Then, as he looked in the trunk, Lafave wasn’t able to hold it together.

Toby Lafave is a police officer from Albuquerque, New Mexico. As part of his job, he was used to busting people for offenses such as driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol (DWI). But one day in October 2017 he encountered a situation like no other.

There was nothing particularly special about Lafave’s shift that night. He was on his usual patrol, heading down the interstate, when he first spotted a problem. There was something suspicious about another vehicle, and the officer wanted to investigate further.

