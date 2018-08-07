After His Daughter Was Taunted By Bullies, This Dad Posted A Video Online For The Perfect Payback

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the forward-thinking changes in our society today, bullying remains a big problem. Brad Knudson can certainly attest to that, as his adopted daughter was tormented on social media on New Year’s Eve in 2014. However, the following month he got some payback after posting a video online.

Residents of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Brad and his wife Wendy decided to adopt a child back in 2004, bringing home an African-American girl named Deidra. Unfortunately, though, her new parents suffered some racism as a result, with passers-by giving them funny looks. However, as the stares weren’t aimed at their daughter, Brad brushed it off.

In the following years, Deidra became a student at Prior Lake High School, reaching 8th grade in 2014. On New Year’s Eve that year, she was joined by a friend at her parents’ house, with the pair sending messages to their schoolmates via Snapchat. Before long, though, the situation took a nasty turn.

