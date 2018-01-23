Seven Years After This Divorced Mom Abandoned Her Kids, Her Heartbroken Daughter Turned The Tables

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce can disrupt even the most seemingly stable of relationships, and its consequences can prove devastating. Indeed, after the break-up of a marriage, one clan from Leander, Texas, were never the same again. When the kids of the family finally came face to face with their mother again, however, their reunion was eye-opening.

And the Texan children’s situation first came to national attention after they were invited onto The Oprah Winfrey Show. They made their first appearance on screen back in 2007; the family’s plight affected Winfrey so much, however, that their story would be revisited five years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2007, though, viewers first met Daisy, then 11 years old, and Kris, then seven. They were joined on Winfrey’s couch by their father Jim, who had been raising his kids by himself since his divorce. And, as it turned out, the segment on which they appeared would be an emotional one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT