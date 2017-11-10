After This Elderly Man Was Thrown Out Of A Bank, A Cop Brought Him Back To Take Action

ADVERTISEMENT

In our fast-paced, technology-driven society, elderly people can often feel a little left behind. But when one senior citizen from California encountered a bureaucratic problem at his bank, it required a heroic police officer to save the day. And his actions were truly heart-warming.

A 92-year-old man walked into his local Bank of America branch one day in September 2017, hoping to withdraw some money from his account. His name was Jesus Rangel and he lived in Montebello, a city in the county of Los Angeles, California.

Unfortunately for Rangel, it wasn’t such a straightforward procedure. What should have taken just a couple of minutes ended up becoming a real headache for the elderly gentleman. There was an important reason why the bank clerk couldn’t carry out his request, however.

