Moments After This Groom Kissed His Bride, The Congregation Witnessed A Medical Miracle

By Sarah Tawton
June 19, 2018
Image: YouTube/Inside Edition

Standing together as husband and wife, the newlywed couple shared a kiss. And upon witnessing the tender scene, the congregation – made up of almost 200 of their family and friends – clapped and cheered. But perhaps nothing could have prepared the bride and groom’s loved ones for the emotion of what came next.

Image: YouTube/Inside Edition

However, Chris Norton and his bride Emily Summers had been working on this moment for years. Determined to achieve his goal, Chris had undergone months of tough physical therapy ahead of the pair’s big day at the Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Image: YouTube/PeopleTV

So, as their family and friends watched, Chris and Emily took the short walk down the aisle after saying their vows. Completing that distance of just seven yards side by side was something that the bride and groom had first set their minds to achieving back in 2015.

