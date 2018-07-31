After A Group Of Cops Walked Into Her Eatery, This Waitress Got A Terrible Feeling In Her Gut

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jessica Dunbar saw a group of police officers walk into the restaurant where she worked, a strange feeling washed over her. The waitress sensed that something was wrong and soon discovered that her gut instinct was correct. What she did next left the cops stunned.

Dunbar works as a server at the Red Robin at Polaris Fashion Place mall in Columbus, Ohio. She’s the daughter of a retired policeman who spent many years employed as an officer for Blendon Township. Dunbar is also a mother herself.

On April 10, 2016, the state capital was rocked by a terrifying incident. The SWAT team was called upon to issue a felony warrant to a man suspected of being involved in an arson blaze that had occurred the previous day. But when they went to confront him at his home, tragedy struck.

