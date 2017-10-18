After Her Husband Was Killed In Action, She Opened His Computer And Found Documents He’d Kept Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Weaver had already gone through the unthinkable. She found out her husband, US Army 1st Lieutenant Todd Weaver, would never be coming home again. Two days later, she began sifting through his effects, sent to her from his base in Afghanistan.

One of the items there was Todd’s laptop, which the grieving widow opened and booted up. She couldn’t have expected to find much pertaining to her as the computer was her husband’s, the one he used to communicate with his family from overseas. But, as she looked at the device’s desktop, she noticed something that made her heart drop – and yet, she had to click on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd’s father had worked for the Foreign Service, but his son didn’t dedicate his life to serving his country until after the attacks on September 11, 2001. “It changed him,” read an obituary published on Facebook. “He told his parents that day that as soon as he could serve his country, he would do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT