After Her Husband Unexpectedly Died, This Widow Went To His Restaurant And Got A Massive Surprise

By Francesca Lynagh
July 28, 2017
Image: Vimeo/ABA

She turned up at her restaurant after a relaxing weekend away, but something was different. Looking closer, she could see something drastic had happened inside and her reaction was priceless.

Image: Vimeo/ABA

Deedee Zgonis is the owner of a pizza restaurant in Bedford, New Hampshire. Her husband, Yianni, used to run the show while she helped out part-time. But tragically, he passed away unexpectedly in 2012.

Image: Vimeo/ABA

This left Zgonis in charge of the restaurant, Pizza Bella. As well as coming to terms with her husband’s passing, she had to learn very quickly how to run a business; a daunting task for anyone.

