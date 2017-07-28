After Her Husband Unexpectedly Died, This Widow Went To His Restaurant And Got A Massive Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

She turned up at her restaurant after a relaxing weekend away, but something was different. Looking closer, she could see something drastic had happened inside and her reaction was priceless.

Deedee Zgonis is the owner of a pizza restaurant in Bedford, New Hampshire. Her husband, Yianni, used to run the show while she helped out part-time. But tragically, he passed away unexpectedly in 2012.

This left Zgonis in charge of the restaurant, Pizza Bella. As well as coming to terms with her husband’s passing, she had to learn very quickly how to run a business; a daunting task for anyone.

