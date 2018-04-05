After This Woman Went Into Labor, Her Birth Was A Once-In-480-Years Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Labor wasn’t a new experience for Alexandra Kinova, who had already welcomed a son with her partner, Antonin Kroscen. But they likely looked forward to it anyway, because the second time Kinova gave birth was the first of its kind for nearly 500 years.

Although Kinova and Kroscen were already parents once over, they had always dreamed that their second pregnancy might be something even more special: twins. Multiples ran in both of their families, and they hoped they, too, would be so lucky as to have two babies at once.

It’s true that a family history of multiples can lead to twins down the line, although it only applies to the mother’s gene pool: she’s the one who will produce multiple eggs at once, which could lead to a multiple pregnancy.

