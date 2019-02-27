After A Lady Found A Stash Of Cash Inside A Book, She Made A Totally Unexpected Move With The Money

ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, surprises can be found in the most unexpected of places. Cathy McAllister can certainly attest to that, as she discovered a stash of money amounting to $4,000 inside an old discarded book in February 2019. However, the book-sale volunteer then made an interesting decision.

Back in 1949 the Visiting Nurse Service Auxiliary (VNSA) organization was founded in Phoenix, Arizona. A few years later, those volunteers hosted a fundraiser known as the Used Book Sale. During that event in 1957, the VNSA brought in around $900, kick-starting a yearly undertaking that would help the district’s other non-profit charities.

From there, the VNSA’s Used Book Sale became a regular fixture in the area during the month of February. However, in 1987 a Phoenix hospital bought the Visiting Nurse Service, which led to the latter’s name being changed. As the staff wanted to maintain the initials of their organization, though, they decided that it would become the Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association.

