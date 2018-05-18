After This Lady Spent Hours Baking A Cake, The Man Who Collected It Was The Last Person She Expected

ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer patient Mary Pat Siess was asked to make a cake for a little girl with the same illness. When she was finished, however, the person who came to collect the cake was someone she recognized. She burst into tears immediately, but they were tears of joy.

There’s no doubt that Mary Pat Siess has been dealt a rough hand in life. In April 2016 she was only 26 years old, but her story was already more heartbreaking than most. The Philadelphia-based young woman had certainly endured her fair share of health issues.

It all started when Mary Pat was just six years old. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia – an aggressive form of cancer that attacks the white blood cells in the body. She soon began a grueling two years of treatment.

