After This Man Almost Returned His New Puppy, His Wife Awoke And Saw The Dog On Top Of His Chest

A lot of people say that getting a dog brings so much joy into a family. But there’s one couple from Utah who understand that sentiment more than most. And after experiencing a terrifying health scare, the pair learned precisely why a dog is a man’s best friend.

This story is all about an elderly man named Jim Cooper who lives in Sandy, Utah. In 2017 something happened to 82-year-old Cooper which could have proven fatal. Luckily for him, though, he had a guardian watching over him that fateful night.

It all started at about 2:00 a.m. one morning when Jim and his wife Judy were asleep in bed. But they weren’t alone. Only recently, the elderly couple had welcomed a dog into their home. The pooch was an Australian shepherd heeler-mix puppy, to be precise.

