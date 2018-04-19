Soon After A Man Approached This Homeless Guy, A Stranger Showed Up With A Mysterious Package

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether we intend to or not, it’s easy for us to take everyday luxuries for granted. Rob Bliss can certainly attest to that after a conversation with a homeless man on the streets of New York City in December 2017. However, not long after their encounter, the latter was approached by a stranger with a mysterious package.

A resident of the Big Apple, Bliss is a videographer and film director who runs his own viral marketing agency, named Rob Bliss Creative. The company was founded back in October 2011, during which time it has worked with recognizable names such as Chrysler, Up TV and Amtrak. As well as that, Bliss has also offered his services to non-profit organizations, producing popular viral content.

Rob Bliss Creative’s marketing campaigns have earned more than 100 million views on YouTube, proving their effectiveness. “Our methodology is simple,” reads a statement on the About page of the company’s website. “We believe our content has to pull, not be pushed. Viral content is like a drug, you want to deliver the strongest effect as quickly as possible.”

