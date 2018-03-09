After A Man Booby-trapped This Package, He Caught A Thief On Camera Being Dealt Out Sudden Payback

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaireme Barrow was frustrated by thieves regularly stealing packages from his porch. Consequently, the Tacoma, Washington, resident set up a booby trap to fight back. He then placed a camera above his front door and watched as would-be thieves received the surprise of their life.

The rise of online shopping has created a huge amount of business for the delivery companies that bring packages to your door. In 2016 consumers conducted 51 percent of their transactions via the internet, outstripping physical retail sales. However, this boost has been accompanied by the increase of a criminal trend called “porch piracy.”

According to price comparison site InsuranceQuotes, approximately 26 million Americans have had their packages stolen by porch pirates. In essence, these criminals see a package waiting on your porch and take it for themselves. And because people are often at work at the time, the thieves often get away with their crimes.

