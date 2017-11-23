After This Man Left Work To Rush To The Store, His Wife Shared A Powerful Message To Young Women

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman shared an anecdote about what she considered to represent true love, she couldn’t believe the response that it received online. It didn’t take long before the story reached viral status, in fact. And as a result of its success, a “love chain” was begun.

Amy Betters-Midtvedt is a mom of five. She works as a literacy coach in a school. And she’ happily married to a man named Todd, whom she recently described as her “knight in shining armor,” for something awesome that he did when she found herself in a spot of bother.

Betters-Midtvedt also runs a blog with her friend, Erin, which is called Hiding in the Closet with Coffee.” It’s an online space where the two women share their experiences of motherhood – the good, the bad and the ugly. And it has proven to be a success.

