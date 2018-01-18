After This Man Paid For A Stranger’s Coffee, He Found His Wife In Tears About What He’d Done

ADVERTISEMENT

Although we live in a cynical age, random acts of kindness are still being performed on a daily basis. Indeed, for Canadian Glen Oliver, from Pickering, Ontario, doing a good deed has even become part of his own personal routine. However, his actions in paying for a stranger’s coffee back on July 18, 2017, later hit a nerve with his wife.

For years now, Glen has been settling the tab for the person behind him at his local Tim Hortons. It all started when the father of four saw someone looking for change, which spurred him on to pay for their order. Since then, he’s been buying coffee for strangers twice a week, whether that be at the drive-thru or in the store.

While bills have varied from the cost of a cup of coffee to around $10, Glen still asks counter staff to tell his beneficiary to “have a great day.” Speaking to Global News in December 2017, he said, “It’s the least I can do for some people. It’s like holding the door.”

