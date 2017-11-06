After This Man Passed Away, The Newspaper Ran Obituaries From His Wife – And His Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

After a man passed away, he had two separate obituaries dedicated to him on the same page in a local newspaper. The problem was that one had been written by his wife, while the other was from his long-term girlfriend…

His name was Leroy B. Black and he was from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Before his death, he had worked at Ocean City Water Park and South Shore Contractors as a technician.

Leroy came from a big family and appeared to be much loved. His parents, Ethlyn and Wilfred Black, welcomed him into the world on September 30, 1960. And his girlfriend’s obituary also listed his many siblings: “Donald, Faye ‘Cherry,’ Janet ‘Vilma,’ Lorna ‘Clover,’ Audrey ‘Marcia,’ and Sandra ‘RoseMarie.’”

