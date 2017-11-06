After a man passed away, he had two separate obituaries dedicated to him on the same page in a local newspaper. The problem was that one had been written by his wife, while the other was from his long-term girlfriend…
His name was Leroy B. Black and he was from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Before his death, he had worked at Ocean City Water Park and South Shore Contractors as a technician.
Leroy came from a big family and appeared to be much loved. His parents, Ethlyn and Wilfred Black, welcomed him into the world on September 30, 1960. And his girlfriend’s obituary also listed his many siblings: “Donald, Faye ‘Cherry,’ Janet ‘Vilma,’ Lorna ‘Clover,’ Audrey ‘Marcia,’ and Sandra ‘RoseMarie.’”
-
This Double-Decker Bus Is A Home – And Inside It’s Truly Extraordinary
-
20 Of The Most Insanely Expensive Mistakes History Has Ever Seen
-
When This Tiny Dachshund Was Allowed Onto The Bed, A Camera Captured His Hysterical Reaction
-
A Family Welcomed A Homeless Man Into Their Lives. But He Repaid Their Kindness With A Horrific Act
-
This Sleepy Two-Week-Old Donkey Went Missing. Then Farmers Found His Hysterical Hiding Place
-
After This Blind Dog Got Surgery To See Again, His Adorable Reaction Touched 14 Million Hearts
-
After This Man Passed Away, The Newspaper Ran Obituaries From His Wife – And His Girlfriend
-
4 Years After This Girl Was Forced By Her Mom Into Pageants, She Rejected It All In Dramatic Style
-
Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Has Opened Up On Camera, And What She Revealed Is Heartrending
-
10 Lottery Winners Whose Fortunes Led To Their Tragic Deaths
-
When A Man Saw What Was Lying Beside This Collapsed Cow, He Simply Couldn’t Leave Her Side
-
A Bird-Watcher Was In A Louisiana Swamp When He Spotted This Creature Crying Wretchedly In A Tree