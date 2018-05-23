After This Man’s Wife Died Of Cancer, He Found Love When He Least Expected It

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Coates first met the love of his life when he was just 11 years old. But little did he know what trials and tribulations life had in store for them. In 2017 she passed away, but then, just eight months later, Coates found someone new. And when people heard the news, the reactions were mixed.

The story of Jake Coates and Emmy Collett is nothing short of heartbreaking. It all started before they were teenagers, studying at the same school. They may have only been 11 years old but their love story began as true childhood sweethearts.

However, they didn’t manage to keep the relationship going throughout their university years. In fact, the pair went their separate ways and pursued different careers. But then, in 2015, they reconnected and got back together, despite the fact that they lived thousands of miles from each other.

