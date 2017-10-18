When one new dad returned home to find his wife curled up with their baby in her crib, he thought it was adorable. As a result, he took a photograph to look back on in years to come. However, he had no idea of the heartbreaking reason behind his wife’s actions.
Dayna Mager first met her husband when she was just 12 years old. They became high school sweethearts and eventually tied the knot in late 2010. Just under five years later, in October 2015 the couple from Ann Arbor, Michigan, welcomed their first child, a girl named Luella.
Mager’s delivery was far from straightforward. She had prayed for a natural birth. After 18 hours in labor, however, her body began to give out. As a result, her unborn baby’s heart started to weaken and doctors rushed her into theater to perform an emergency C-section.
-
When This Beautiful Woman Had Her Long Hair Cut, The Transformation Left Her Utterly Unrecognizable
-
After This Mom Climbed Into The Crib With Her Baby, She Shared The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
These Women Became Best Friends At College. Then Their Parents Revealed The Truth About Their Past
-
When This Woman Took A Selfie With Her Horse, People Spotted The Cruelty She’d Tried To Conceal
-
After A Hurricane Ravaged Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez Shared Some Devastating News About Her Family
-
If You Spot A Pooch With A Scarf Tied Around Its Body, This Is What It Probably Means
-
Steven Tyler’s Health Issues Have Forced Aerosmith To Make A Difficult Decision
-
This Rescue Cat Was Born With A Rare Defect – And He’s Put It To Incredibly Good Use
-
After Her Husband Was Killed In Action, She Opened His Computer And Found Documents He’d Kept Secret
-
When A Mother Spotted This Stranger’s License Plate, She Told Her Son To Run And Tell Staff
-
Police Have Warned That If You Spot Your House Number On The Curb, You Shouldn’t Answer The Door
-
Prince Harry Had To Make A Heartbreaking Personal Sacrifice Before William Proposed To Kate