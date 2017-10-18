After This Mom Climbed Into The Crib With Her Baby, She Shared The Heartbreaking Reason Why

ADVERTISEMENT

When one new dad returned home to find his wife curled up with their baby in her crib, he thought it was adorable. As a result, he took a photograph to look back on in years to come. However, he had no idea of the heartbreaking reason behind his wife’s actions.

Dayna Mager first met her husband when she was just 12 years old. They became high school sweethearts and eventually tied the knot in late 2010. Just under five years later, in October 2015 the couple from Ann Arbor, Michigan, welcomed their first child, a girl named Luella.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mager’s delivery was far from straightforward. She had prayed for a natural birth. After 18 hours in labor, however, her body began to give out. As a result, her unborn baby’s heart started to weaken and doctors rushed her into theater to perform an emergency C-section.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT