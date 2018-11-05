7 Days After A Mom Contracted Sepsis, The Moment She Reunited With Her Baby Was Beyond Moving

ADVERTISEMENT

In the immediate moments after giving birth, the mother will naturally be one of the first people to hold the baby. For new mom Emilie Given, though, that wasn’t the case, as she suffered septic shock during her labor in August 2016. However, the pair were movingly reunited seven days later.

A resident of Lynnwood, Washington, Emilie works as an executive assistant for Amazon, living with her then fiance, now husband Billy and his young son Hank. The pair were set to have their first child together in September 2016, but those plans changed dramatically on the morning of August 23.

While in bed with Billy, Emilie began to feel some contractions, which steadily became more painful as the morning progressed. However, the 28-year-old was reluctant to go to the hospital, having already been sent home twice after previous contractions. Fearing the same outcome again, she initially turned down her fiance’s suggestion to go back.

