After This Mom Gave Birth To Her Baby, She Found Out The Secret That Grandma Took To Her Grave

Becoming a new mom can be an emotional time, and women often need lots of family support during that period. British woman Katrina Ingham found, however, that when her baby son was due to enter the world, her mother wouldn’t be there to assist her. In the end, though, Katrina turned to her sister Sarah for help, and the pair came up with a plan to get their parent involved in the birth – if only in spirit.

Katrina had discovered that she was expecting a child only eight weeks after she had been informed that her beloved mom Joanne was suffering from terminal lung cancer. And the news of the pregnancy may have been bittersweet as, given her condition, Joanne was unlikely to survive long enough to say hello to her new grandchild.

Of hearing about her mother’s prognosis, Sarah would say in a 2016 vlog, “It was just devastating. It was the worst news we could’ve expected.” And, tragically, after the cancer had spread to her brain, Joanne would pass away on November 25, 2015, before ever having met Katrina’s baby.

