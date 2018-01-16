After This Mom Gave Birth To Triplets Nine Weeks Early, She Learned They Are One In 200 Million

ADVERTISEMENT

Every mom thinks that their baby is a one in a million. But one woman from the UK learned that her newborns were a whole lot more special than that. Triplets didn’t even run in her family – and there was something else truly incredible in their DNA.

Becki-Jo Allen is a mom from Liverpool, England, with a remarkable story. Back in 2015 her life with young daughter Indiana was pretty normal. But then something happened that drastically changed Allen’s life forever. And it started when she began feeling unwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, Allen discovered that she was pregnant. But unfortunately for her, things didn’t go so smoothly at the start of the pregnancy. Allen had terrible morning sickness, for example, and she was suffering with bad headaches as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT