After This Mom Was In Court For Shoplifting From Walmart, A Cop Told Her, “Follow My Car”

Imagine that you are sitting in court, waiting to hear you fate after being caught shoplifting. Then, a police officer tells you to meet them outside. What on earth could they want from you now?

Sheena Davenport was 18 years old when she ended up in court. A teenage mother with a 17-month-old child, she was struggling financially. As a result, she decided to do something that she’d come to regret.

Her fiancé’s job had seen the couple move from Georgia to Dothan, Alabama, but soon afterwards he lost his position. Davenport, who had dropped out of high school when her child was born, also didn’t have a job.

