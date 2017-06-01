Imagine that you are sitting in court, waiting to hear you fate after being caught shoplifting. Then, a police officer tells you to meet them outside. What on earth could they want from you now?
Sheena Davenport was 18 years old when she ended up in court. A teenage mother with a 17-month-old child, she was struggling financially. As a result, she decided to do something that she’d come to regret.
Her fiancé’s job had seen the couple move from Georgia to Dothan, Alabama, but soon afterwards he lost his position. Davenport, who had dropped out of high school when her child was born, also didn’t have a job.
-
After This Mom Was In Court For Shoplifting From Walmart, A Cop Told Her, “Follow My Car”
-
100 Years After This Missing 4-Year-Old Was Found, DNA Tests Revealed The Stunning Truth
-
20 Surprising American Chopper Secrets That The Teutul Family Don’t Want To Tell You
-
The Saigon Execution Photo Horrified The World – But The Truth Behind It Is Just As Disturbing
-
This Mom Bought A Frumpy Wedding Dress At A Thrift Shop – But Then Turned It Into A Thing Of Beauty
-
A Driver Was Convinced This Dog On The Roadside Was Dead. But Then She Realized She Still Had Time
-
Workers Were Doing Some Repair Work When They Stumbled Upon An Astonishing Piece Of History
-
In 1939 This 5-Year-Old Became The Youngest Mother Ever, And Even Now She Won’t Reveal The Truth
-
A Year After Rescuers Set This Porcupine Free, She Came Back With A Special Surprise
-
When Their Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking, This Mom-Of-9 Realized Her Family Were In Grave Danger
-
One Year After This Husband Left His Wife For A Younger Woman, He Realized The Sobering Truth
-
This Man Was In His Yard On A Rainy Night When He Heard A Wretched Cry From The Shed Roof