After This Mom Started Feeling Contractions, She Realized A Baby Was Growing Behind Her Ribs

On June 25, 2018, Kelly Yakich felt a pang that pushed from the back of her body to the front. Instantly, she “knew something was wrong,” Yakich told Insider a month later. So, she and her husband rushed to the hospital only to find out some shocking news: there was a baby growing behind her ribs.

Michigander Kelly Yakich and her husband John had built their family-of-five in the Great Lakes state. They had three sons, but the couple’s path to parenthood didn’t read like a traditional story. The third of their boys had also come into the world as a great surprise, Yakich told Insider.

As Yakich recalled, she’d “felt a flutter in [her] belly” in 2013, and that sensation had prompted her to take a pregnancy test. “I didn’t even show or experience any signs or symptoms,” she explained. So, when Yakich found out she was pregnant, the Michigan native assumed she was only a few weeks along.

