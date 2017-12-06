Two Years After This Mother’s Baby Was Adopted, She Claimed She Was Tricked Into Giving Her Up

ADVERTISEMENT

For most new mothers, the hours and days after giving birth are some of the happiest times of their lives. They get to see and hold their child for the first time after months of dreaming and anticipating. They know their lives have changed, but for the best.

But for one young mom named Kristen, that story went in a completely different direction. Instead of meeting her newborn, she was signing her parental rights over to her child’s adoptive parents, a decision that would be lauded as a brave and selfless one – if it was one she made on her own.

That’s why the then-22-year-old went on the Dr. Phil show in 2015: to claim that she had no recollection of agreeing to an adoption. Instead, she alleged that she was tricked into giving her baby away – and she wanted to get the child back.

