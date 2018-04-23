After This Multi-Millionaire Was Killed, He Was Doused In Champagne And Buried With Gold Chains

ADVERTISEMENT

Wealthy people often live extravagant lifestyles, taking advantage of the money at their disposal. Real estate magnate Sheron Sukhdeo was no different, as he lived the life of a multi-millionaire on the Caribbean island of Trinidad. Following his death in March 2018, though, the 33-year-old businessman was given an outlandish funeral, full of excess.

At the age of 16, Sukhdeo met a 14-year-old girl named Rachael, and the pair quickly formed a relationship. Some two years after that, the couple got married and had two children, as they started to build a family. However, Sukhdeo also had an eye on building what would eventually become a hugely successful business in the Caribbean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting up base in Charlieville on the island of Trinidad, Sukhdeo went on to buy several used-car lots. From there, the businessman advertised the types of vehicles he would be selling, ranging from luxury cars to high-end brands such as Bentley, Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz. His ambitions didn’t end there, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT