After His 6-Month-Old Neighbor Died In A Hot Car, This Boy Invented A Device To Stop Similar Deaths

Ten year-old Bishop Curry V lives in the town of McKinney, Texas. Last summer, a tragedy struck his neighborhood when a six month-old died after being left in a hot car. Instead of just being upset by the horrific event, Bishop decided to do something to stop it from happening ever again.

Hot car deaths are a continuing problem across the United States. As an illustration of this problem, an average of 37 children die in hot cars every single year. In the vast majority of cases, the child has either been forgotten or climbed into the car and locked themselves in.

Most of the children who die from heatstroke are not even four years old. It must be remembered that part of the issue is that rear-facing booster seats may add to parents’ forgetfulness. This is especially true if the baby is asleep, for instance, and not making any sound.

