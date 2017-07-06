After This 9-Year-Old Heard A Strange Noise In The Bushes, What She Found Made Her Start Screaming

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a bright Monday morning in July 2016 and nine-year-old Elysia Laub was out and about in her family’s garden. She lived with her mom, Heidi, her seven-year-old sister Josie and her brother Jude, 4. Moreover, their home was on a three-acre spread with trees and lawns. So, there was plenty of space for the children to play there.

As well as space, the family also had a penchant for animals. Indeed, they actually had a pig sty with several pigs and piglets on their property. Their homestead was located on the 18000 block of White Oak Avenue, in a rural area a little more than three miles west of the city of Lowell, Indiana.

That morning, Elysia wandered off with her brother Jude to the edge of the property. The pair walked towards a grove of trees next to a lawn. Her attention was subsequently caught by a strange noise that sounded a little bit like crying. Curious, she approached the source of the disturbance.

