After This Nurse Saw A Man Die That Same Morning, She Pulled Over To Share A Deeply Moving Message

Working in a hospice must be one of the most rewarding jobs that there is. It undoubtedly has its challenges, too, however. After this nurse watched her patient die one morning, she had to get something off her chest. And the message that she delivered was truly moving.

Rebecca Grimes lives with her husband in Sylvania, Ohio. She trained to be a nurse at the Professional Skills Institute in Maumee, OH, and later secured a position at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She loved her job, but it certainly had its tough moments.

As a hospice nurse, it was Grimes’ duty to administer end-of-life care. This included monitoring conditions, administering medication and keeping family members updated about their loved ones. Since there was no possibility of saving her patients, all that she could do was make them comfortable. And for her the most important thing was enabling people to die with dignity.

