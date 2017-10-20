Working in a hospice must be one of the most rewarding jobs that there is. It undoubtedly has its challenges, too, however. After this nurse watched her patient die one morning, she had to get something off her chest. And the message that she delivered was truly moving.
Rebecca Grimes lives with her husband in Sylvania, Ohio. She trained to be a nurse at the Professional Skills Institute in Maumee, OH, and later secured a position at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She loved her job, but it certainly had its tough moments.
As a hospice nurse, it was Grimes’ duty to administer end-of-life care. This included monitoring conditions, administering medication and keeping family members updated about their loved ones. Since there was no possibility of saving her patients, all that she could do was make them comfortable. And for her the most important thing was enabling people to die with dignity.
-
After Hurricane Harvey Had Ravaged Texas, A Woman Found This Mysterious Fanged Monster On The Beach
-
When Neighbors Saw A Guy Vandalizing Their Cars On CCTV, They Sprung A Trap To Catch Him In The Act
-
After This Nurse Saw A Man Die That Same Morning, She Pulled Over To Share A Deeply Moving Message
-
When Fishermen Saw A Sick Turtle Floating In The Water, They Realized He Desperately Needed Help
-
This Woman Stuck To The Same Beauty Regime Since 16. Then A Makeunder Revealed Her Natural Beauty
-
After B.o.B Announced A Project To Prove The Earth Is Flat, NASA Astronauts Had The Perfect Response
-
When The Weight Kept Falling Off This Mom With A Gastric Band, Doctors Realized Something Was Wrong
-
After A Woman Rescued A Stranded Octopus, She Got The Most Unexpected Thank You
-
After Rumors Their Marriage Is On The Rocks, Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Have Made A Huge Decision
-
When This 11-Year-Old Wore Her Dress For Picture Day, The School’s Response Left Her In Tears
-
This Girl Reached The Final Stage Of America’s Got Talent. Then Behind The Scenes, Tragedy Struck
-
A Terrifying Megatsunami Devastated Greenland In 2017. Now, Scientists Have Discovered The Cause