After An 89-Year-Old Went To A Photography Class, She Began Taking These Hysterical Self-Portraits

Kimiko Nishimoto didn’t pick up a camera until she was 72 years old, and she quickly fell in love with the art of photography. And although the now-89-year-old has an eye for gorgeous images, she has become known across the internet for her kooky selfies.

Her viral photography writes another incredible chapter in the life of Nishimoto. After spending her first eight years of life in Brazil – her parents had moved across the world to teach agricultural skills to Brazilian farmers – Nishimoto and her family returned to Kumamoto, Japan.

Nishimoto later settled on becoming a beautician, and her father even established a salon at home where she could work. But the 20-something Nishimoto tired of the stylist’s lifestyle. Instead, she was intrigued by the career path that her brothers had chosen.

