2 Days After A Parcel Was Stolen From Their Porch, A Family Found A Message On Their Doorstep

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2017 Shawn Kojima, from Riverton, Utah, was gearing up for the festive period to come. And like many people, he chose to buy some of his Christmas gifts online. However, one particular home delivery only made it as far as Kojima’s doorstep before it was stolen by an opportunist thief.

It was lucky for Kojima, then, that he realized that there was a way to identify the culprit. And after that discovery, the father of two was advised to take matters into his own hands. It’s perhaps fair to say, though, that he never anticipated what would eventually happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parcel that had been brazenly taken from Kojima’s porch, moreover, had presents for his two young daughters and former mother-in-law inside. The Utah man had likely tried to save precious time by using the internet to purchase those gifts; after doing so, though, he fell victim to one of the potential pitfalls of online shopping.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT