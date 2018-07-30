After Their Parents Were Killed In A Car Crash, A Cop Decided To Take These Four Kids And Drive Away

ADVERTISEMENT

A cop’s job can sometimes entail the most unenviable of tasks. Nathan Bradley, a trooper from Georgia State Patrol, can certainly attest to that, as he responded to a fatal car crash in October 2015. However, after traveling to the victims’ house, he decided to take their four children and drive away.

Donald and Crystal Howard, residents of Morgan County, Georgia, were parents to a quartet of kids named Justin, Amiah, Daimean and Trayvion. For close to a decade, Donald was a member of the United States Army, serving two tours, one in Afghanistan and another in Iraq. Following a knee injury, though, he was honorably discharged.

As for Crystal, she acted as a teacher to her four children, homeschooling them alongside her husband. In October 2015, the young parents prepared themselves for what looked to be a busy Halloween night. With each of the kids dressing up in their respective costumes, the pair needed to run to the store to buy some additional face paint and candy.

