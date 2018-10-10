After A Prank Went Undetected For 50 Days, McDonald’s Gave The Two Culprits A Gigantic Payout

ADVERTISEMENT

Jevh Maravilla decided to play a prank at McDonald’s with his friend Christian Toledo. But he didn’t expect that it would go unnoticed for nearly two months. And when the fast food chain finally found out what the two young men had done, its response left the friends in shock.

Maravilla is a 21-year-old student at the University of Houston. He has a YouTube channel called Jevholution and has always been a fan of pranks. His 25-year-old pal Toledo is a Mabuti group goodwill ambassador.

The two men are regulars at a Pearland, Texas, branch of McDonald’s. And in a video shared on his YouTube page, Maravilla revealed that they were eating there one day and spotted a blank wall beside the table they were dining at. As they began to look around the restaurant, something stood out to them.

