After This Proposal Picture Went Viral, People Began Trolling The Woman In Pink

Can you imagine how much it would hurt if thousands of people were mocking you online? Well, for one woman in St. Louis, it was her reality. A photo of her smile went viral, and she subsequently became a victim of cyber-bullying, with people making insulting comments about her appearance.
Jessica McDaniels, 32, is a hairstylist who has crooked teeth and a conspicuous overbite. This has attracted the attention of bullies ever since high school, and she has always dreamed of being able to fix her dental problems. However, she has never been able to afford the expensive procedures and aftercare required.
One day in May 2017 McDaniels looked on as her friend’s partner made an engagement proposal. Someone decided to capture the big moment for posterity and subsequently posted the photo, which showed McDaniels standing in the background, on Facebook. But one commenter chose to ignore the happy couple and instead made unpleasant comments about McDaniels’ misshapen teeth.
