After The School Bus Started Swerving Dangerously, This Boy Decided He Needed To Take Drastic Action

ADVERTISEMENT

As passengers on a school bus, the pupils have very specific instructions to sit down while the vehicle is in motion. This is to protect the children’s safety, of course – but every once in a while, someone breaks the rule.

However, when 13-year-old Karson Vega stood up on his school bus, it wasn’t in defiance of his school’s ground rules. The teenager in fact rose from his seat in order to save himself and his fellow passengers from imminent danger, as their ride swerved across a Texas highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he was in his first year as a teenager – and had a few more ahead of him before he’d legally be able to drive – Karson Vega had always shown an interest in cars, according to his mother, Amber. Indeed, he sometimes even tried to get behind the wheel of her car for a practice run.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT