After His 17-Year-Old Son Went Missing, Instinct Told This Father To Hire A Helicopter At Any Cost

When Tony Lethbridge’s teenage son didn’t return home one night, some people wondered if 17-year-old Samuel had run away. But Tony didn’t believe that his son would ever do that. Consequently, he hired a helicopter and began to search for the teenager from the skies.

The Lethbridges live in Blacksmiths, a suburb of Lake Macquarie, in the Australian state of New South Wales. Early one Sunday morning, Samuel Lethbridge was set to drive home to his parents’ house from Central Coast, about an hour away. He’d was due to meet his girlfriend there later that day.

But the teenager never showed up. And by Sunday afternoon, Tony’s other children alerted him that they hadn’t had any communication with Samuel. Tony then found out that Samuel’s girlfriend also hadn’t heard from Samuel, which was considered very odd.

