After This Single Mom Of Four’s Car Got Impounded, A Cop Learned The Secret She’d Hid In The Trunk

Ebony Rhodes is a typical mom, trying to do the best by her kids. But when she drove them to the library to study for their exams, she couldn’t have predicted that she would be pulled over by the cops. She knew that her license had expired, but that was far from her biggest problem. In the trunk, Rhodes had hidden a deep, dark secret.

Rhodes, a mom of four from Atlanta, Georgia, worked hard to provide everything she could for her kids. She had a job at a local store to keep them fed and clothed. And when they needed to focus on their studies, she drove them to the library.

On their way, however, Rhodes was pulled over by the local police. She knew that she was in trouble and immediately began to cry. “She came to the car and asked why I was crying,” Rhodes recalled in an interview with CNN in March 2018. “And I was like, ‘Because I know my license isn’t good.’”

