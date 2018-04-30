After This Single Mom Of Four’s Car Got Impounded, A Cop Learned The Secret She’d Hid In The Trunk

By Caren Gibson
April 30, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/CNN

Ebony Rhodes is a typical mom, trying to do the best by her kids. But when she drove them to the library to study for their exams, she couldn’t have predicted that she would be pulled over by the cops. She knew that her license had expired, but that was far from her biggest problem. In the trunk, Rhodes had hidden a deep, dark secret.

Image: GoFundMe

Rhodes, a mom of four from Atlanta, Georgia, worked hard to provide everything she could for her kids. She had a job at a local store to keep them fed and clothed. And when they needed to focus on their studies, she drove them to the library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/City of Atlanta Police Department

On their way, however, Rhodes was pulled over by the local police. She knew that she was in trouble and immediately began to cry. “She came to the car and asked why I was crying,” Rhodes recalled in an interview with CNN in March 2018. “And I was like, ‘Because I know my license isn’t good.’”

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT