After A Stillborn Was Found At A Recycling Center, Two Students Took Matters Into Their Own Hands

For parents across the globe, the very thought of losing a baby is almost unbearable. Understandably, those who do face such circumstances might not be able to cope in the immediate aftermath. So, two students from New Jersey’s Delbarton School took matters into their own hands following the discovery of a stillborn child at a recycling center in October 2017.

The ReCommunity Recycling Center is a privately owned company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has operations in 13 states, with more than 30 different facilities, including one in New Jersey. That particular center, however, was the scene of a tragedy on October 24, 2017, after a heartbreaking discovery there.

While sifting through the recyclable waste from numerous districts, an employee found a stillborn baby boy. An investigation was consequently launched by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Medical Examiner to find out what happened. During that period, though, an outside group looked to secure custody of the corpse.

