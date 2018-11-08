After Suffering Six Agonizing Miscarriages, This Couple’s Best Friend Made Their Dream Come True

ADVERTISEMENT

After a succession of devastating miscarriages, Erin Boelhower still believed that she and her husband Matthew would one day have a child together. But when nine IVF treatments over the course of three years failed, it might have seemed like there was nothing left to try. Then, however, her best friend presented an incredible solution.

Erin is a 33-year-old sales rep from Woodstock, Illinois. She’s been friends with Rachel Checolinski, a 34-year-old stay-at-home mom also from Wisconsin, since 2008. The pair hit it off when they were employed at the same airport, and they formed a bond that saw them become best friends.

Erin and 33-year-old Matthew, an ex-Marine who now works as a corrections officer, married in 2012. They were each 27 at the time and not wanting to waste any time in having a family, they immediately started trying for a baby. The path to parenthood, however, was paved with difficulties.

