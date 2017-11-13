After This Surrogate Mom Gave Birth To Twins, She Learned One Of The Babies Was Biologically Hers

ADVERTISEMENT

When this mom-of-two offered her services as a surrogate, she thought that it was her chance to bring joy to another family. When she discovered that one of the babies who she’d borne was actually hers, however, she was horrified. And little did she know the struggle that would commence when she tried to get her child back.

Jessica Allen and her husband Wardell Jasper come from Perris in California. Alongside their two beautiful children, Jairus and Jeramiah, the couple looked every inch the perfect family. And they were keen that other people got to experience the same joy as them.

So, in the fall of 2015 Allen decided to offer her services a surrogate mother. She’d only given birth to her second son, Jairus, six months prior. But she was keen to help another family achieve their dreams – and her husband was completely on board.

