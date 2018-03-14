After This Teen Boxer Defeated An Opponent, He Dropped His Shorts To Expose An Astonishing Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen-year-old Michael Valentin is a boxer of some pedigree. In the course of his short, burgeoning career, he has won all of his four fights. And after he was awarded his latest victory on points, he used his chance to speak to the crowd to divulge a secret.

Valentin is an up-and-coming boxer in the teen lightweight division. He left high school in order to devote himself to his dream of being a fighter and turned professional in June 2017. And since then he hasn’t lost a fight, winning one of them by knockout.

As a result, his February 2018 bout with Demetrius Wilson was a much-anticipated event. Their fight was a supporting act to another, larger bout between Ray Oliveira and Edwin Soto. This meant that a lot of people were there to witness young Valentin’s impressive victory.

