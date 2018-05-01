After This Teen Gave Up Her Daughter For Adoption, It Didn’t Stop Her From Intervening In Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother’s love knows no bounds, and Kaleena Pysher proved this old adage to be true in 2015. The teen mom may have handed her newborn over to new parents, but that didn’t stop her from intervening in the baby’s life in a very special way.

Pysher, who resided in Anchorage, Alaska, found out that she was pregnant towards the end of her senior year of high school. Her doctor told her the news, but the then-18-year-old could barely believe it. She tried out a couple more at-home pregnancy tests before accepting it, in fact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pysher told the Anchorage Daily News that she had thought, “OK, what are my options?” and subsequently decided that adoption was the best way to care for her unborn child. She then found out that a family friend was hoping to adopt, so she chose that woman and her partner to be the unborn baby’s new parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT