After A Teen And Her Mom Missed A Two-Hour Train, This Cop Picked Them Up And Then Kept On Driving

By Annie Price
March 7, 2018
Images: Facebook/Kori Malenfant / Facebook/Kelley McCormick

Kori Malenfant and her parents were on their way home from hospital, but they missed their train. When they sought the help of a local cop, he got them in his car – but then he kept on driving.

Image: Facebook/Kori Malenfant

Image: Facebook/Kori Malenfant

Kori lives in northern Maine with her mom Wendi and her dad Kevin. In January 2018, the family traveled south to New York City, some 300-miles away. And the reason for their trip was very important indeed.

