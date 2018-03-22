After This Educator Took In Homeless Students, The School Made A Secret Film That Got Ellen Crying

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that Sonya Romero is a teacher with a difference. She had always gone above and beyond for her students, but did something particularly awesome for two kids when they needed somewhere to stay. When Ellen DeGeneres heard about it she wanted to thank the teacher for her kind actions.

Romero is a mom-of-one, and a kindergarten teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She teaches at Lew Wallace Elementary School, where she is very popular among students and teachers alike. But when she found out just how appreciated she was, it was utterly tear-jerking to watch.

There are many reasons why Romero is a remarkable teacher. But it all seems to stem from her genuine concern for the kids she teaches. At the beginning of each day, she makes sure to ask her students whether or not they’ve had some breakfast.

