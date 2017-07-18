After This Mom Died In A Horrific Car Crash, A Bystander Heard Desperate Cries From The Backseat

ADVERTISEMENT

When one man arrived at the scene of a horrific car accident, he knew he had to help. However, he feared he was too late when he discovered the driver was already dead. But then he heard cries coming from the backseat.

Autumn Sharp resided in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She lived there with her partner, Josh Carnahan, and their children. And, since 2013, she had dedicated her life to her family, working as a stay-at-home mom to be close to them.

According to Sharp’s Facebook page, the couple were parents to three children. Their eldest, Camden Jay, was born in 2013. And, since then, they’d also added Brooklyn Renee and Ambria Marie to their brood.

